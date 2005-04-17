Neurochem begins analysis of Fibrillex trial results

Canadian drugmaker Neurochem says it has unblinded the Phase II/III clinical study of its patented investigational product candidate, Fibrillex (1,3-propanedisulfonate), for the treatment of amyloid A amyloidosis.

The company will release trial results upon receipt and analysis of the unblinded data, which it expects to take approximately two weeks. Should the analysis and validation require additional time, the firm says it will advise the market accordingly.