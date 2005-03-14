Neurochem completes $61.2M offering

Canada's Neurochem says that it has completed its previously-announced public offering of 4.0 million common shares, which were sold in the USA and Canada at $15.30 each; all common shares were offered by the company. The offering resulted in total gross proceeds to the company of approximately $61.2 million.

UBS Investment Bank acted as the sole book-running manager in this offering, and CIBC World Markets, Piper Jaffray, Desjardins Securities, Wells Fargo Securities, BMO Nesbitt Burns and Fortis Securities LLC were co-managers.