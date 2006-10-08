Neurochem Kiacta MAA under review by EMEA

Canadian drugmaker Neurochem says that its marketing authorization application for Kiacta (eprodisate), formerly Fibrillex, has been validated by the European Medicines Agency (EMEA), which confirms that the regulatory review has started. The company is seeking approval of its investigational product for the treatment of amyloid A amyloidosis in the European Union.
The MAA will be reviewed under the centralized procedure, where marketing authorization is applied for in all 25 EU member states, plus Norway and Iceland. The agent has been designated an orphan medicinal product in Europe, which normally provides 10 years of market exclusivity upon regulatory approval.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze