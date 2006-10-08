Neurochem Kiacta MAA under review by EMEA

Canadian drugmaker Neurochem says that its marketing authorization application for Kiacta (eprodisate), formerly Fibrillex, has been validated by the European Medicines Agency (EMEA), which confirms that the regulatory review has started. The company is seeking approval of its investigational product for the treatment of amyloid A amyloidosis in the European Union.

The MAA will be reviewed under the centralized procedure, where marketing authorization is applied for in all 25 EU member states, plus Norway and Iceland. The agent has been designated an orphan medicinal product in Europe, which normally provides 10 years of market exclusivity upon regulatory approval.