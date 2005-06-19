Neurochem's Fibrillex gives good performance

Canadian drugmaker Neurochem says that encouraging Phase II/III data on Fibrillex (1,3-propanedisulfonate), an investigational drug candidate for the treatment of amyloid A amyloidosis, were presented at the European League Against Rheumatism meeting held in Vienna, Austria.

New data and a post hoc analysis on the primary endpoint, using the Cochran-Mantel-Haenszel means row score test, looked at the number of events in the two treatment groups, Fibrillex versus placebo at each study visit post-baseline.