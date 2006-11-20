Neurochem's losses for 3rd-qtr down 12%

Canadian drugmaker Neurochem says its losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2006, were C$18.5 million ($16.2 million), or C$0.48 per share, down 12.3% on the C$21.0 million deficit it recorded in the corresponding period last year. The company explained that the reduction was due to a drop in its general administrative expenses.

The firm's turnover for the quarter, which is primarily derived from its collaboration agreement with USA-based drugmaker Centocor, fell 19% to $607.0 million. The deal covers global distribution of Kiacta (eprodisate), formerly Fibrillex, the amyloid A amyloidosis treatment, which was the subject of a US Food and Drug Administration approvable letter requesting additional efficacy data. The group said it has responded to the FDA and is awaiting feedback.

Neurochem also reported that it expects to complete North American Phase III trials of its Alzheimer's disease treatment Alzhemed (tramiprosate) in January next year.