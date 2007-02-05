Neurocrine Bio to re-Sumbit indiplon to FDA by end 2nd-qtr

San Diego, USA-based biopharmaceutical firm Neurocrine Biosciences say that it plans to resubmit a New Drug Application for its insomnia treatment indiplon to the Food and Drug Administration by the end of the second quarter of the year.
The company explained that its decision to accelerate refiling was based on discussions with the FDA regarding further analysis of data that formed part of the original submission.
