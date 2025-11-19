Neurocrine: Nervous System Product Profile

US biopharmaceutical company Neurocrine was founded in 1992 around new information on how endocrine, immune and central nervous systems interact. Currently, the company is concentrating its research efforts on the development of: altered peptide ligands (APL) for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; corticotrophin-releasing factor modulators for the treatment of depression, anxiety and other disorders of the central nervous system; and CRF-binding protein-inhibitors as a potential therapy for Alzheimer's disease. Additional projects at Neurocrine include: the use of pregnenolone as an Alzheimer's therapy; and the identification of new diagnostic and/or therapeutic targets implicated in neurocytokine related inflammation and neurodegenerative diseases.

Multiple sclerosis is characterized by demyelination in the white matter of the brain and spinal cord, and has been highly correlated to certain class II HLA peptides and a T cell-mediated immune response against specific epitopes of the myelin basic protein (MBP), a major constituent of the myelin sheath. While outlining Neurocrine's current pipeline agenda at the Biopartnering Europe conference held in London, the UK, last month, company president and chief executive Gary Lyons spoke of a candidate APL that mimicked an immunologically-active epitope of MBP, and in doing so showed the ability to inhibit the immunorecognition sequence between T cells, HLA peptides and the sheath protein. The company expects to file an Investigational New Drug application with the US Food and Drug Administration in early 1996.

Hormone Program In addition to the APL program, Neurocrine's other most advanced product development itinerary is that in relation to corticotrophin releasing factor, a hypothalamic hormone-neurotransmitter that regulates stress response. Low levels of CRF have been found to be associated with Alzheimer's disease and obesity, while high levels are correlated with anxiety and depression.