Neurocrine resubmits indiplon to US FDA

Neurocrine Biosciences says that it has completed its meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration regarding the resubmission of its indiplon immediate-release and modified-release New Drug Applications. The company announced that, based on the January 26 meeting with the FDA, it is now expecting to resubmit the immediate-release capsules' NDA at end of the first quarter/beginning of the second, followed by the modified-release tablets also in the second quarter.

"Our recent meeting with the FDA regarding the issues related to our NDA submissions was very productive and contained no surprise," said Gary Lyons, chief executive of Neurocrine. He added: "we will take advantage of the timing of the resubmission of the MR NDA to also incorporate data from the recently-completed MR clinical study (404) into the submission rather than amending the application during review. Results of the 404 modified-release clinical study in adults with chronic insomnia will be released in mid-February."