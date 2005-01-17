Neurocrine to resubmit indiplon NDA

Neurocrine Biosciences of the USA says it will resubmit its New Drug Application for indiplon modified-release tablets to update its electronic formatting.
The indiplon MR filing was submitted to the Food and Drug Administration on November 22, 2004. Neurocrine previously reported that the NDA for indiplon immediate-release capsules was not accepted by the FDA due to difficulties encountered in navigating the NDA in the electronic Common Technical Document format. The IR NDA included non-clinical, clinical and manufacturing information that was common to both the IR and MR applications.
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