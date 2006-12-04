Neurogen acquires global Aplindore rights form Wyeth

USA-based drug discovery firm Neurogen has acquired worldwide development and commercialization rights to Aplindore (DAB-452), a small-molecule partial agonist for the D2 dopamine receptor, from fellow US company Wyeth. Neurogen, which purchased rights to the drug for an initial payment of $3.0 million and has agreed to make developmental and regulatory milestone payments, said that it plans to initiate Phase II trials of the compound in the treatment of Parkinson's disease and restless leg syndrome during 2007.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze