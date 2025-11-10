Neurogen And Pfizer Sign Third Product Pact

Neurogen has signed a third collaborative research agreement with Pfizer, this time on a new program to develop and commercialize drugs for the treatment of obesity and eating disorders. The initial focus of the program is obesity. Pfizer will have worldwide rights to Neurogen's promising neuropeptide Y1 antagonist, NGD 95-1, an orally active drug which was discovered by Neurogen in its combinatorial chemistry program. In animal testing, NPY has been shown to be a potent stimulator of eating, and various studies at Neurogen have shown NGD 95-1 blocks the action of NPY and reduces weight gain in growing laboratory rats. Phase I clinical trials will be conducted by Neurogen with support from Pfizer, which will assume responsibility for later-stage clinical development.

Financial Implications For Neurogen This collaboration could mean as much as $60 million to Neurogen, plus income from profit-sharing, manufacturing options and royalties. Neurogen expects to receive $20 million in the near-term; under the terms of the agreement, Pfizer will purchase 750,000 shares of Neurogen common stock at the price of $22 per share and pay Neurogen $3.5 million as a license fee. The transaction restores Pfizer's equity position in Neurogen to the 21% stake it owned prior to Neurogen's recent secondary offering.

Neurogen can also earn a portion of the profit generated by collaboration drugs in North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) countries by funding a portion of the cost of clinical trials and marketing in these countries. Otherwise, Pfizer will pay royalties on marketed drugs in NAFTA countries and fund all development and marketing expenditures. It will pay royalties on marketed drugs in non-NAFTA countries in either case.