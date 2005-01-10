Neurogen initiates Ph I trial of insomnia drug

Neurogen of the USA has initiated a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase I trial of its leading proprietary drug candidate for insomnia, NG2-73. The study is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the drug in rising oral doses.

Results from preclinical trials indicate that the specific gamma aminobutyric receptor profile of NG2-73 may provide the benefit of sleep with a reduction in next-day side effects associated with first-generation GABA hypnotic agents, the group said.