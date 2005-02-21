Neurologix closes private placing

Neurologix Inc which, through its subsidiary Neurologix Research is engaged in the R&D of proprietary treatments for disorders of the brain and central nervous system, primarily utilizing gene therapies, has completed a private placement of securities with investors led by Merlin Biomed Group, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $1.4 million, before transaction expenses.

Neurologix issued a total of 1,103,900 shares of common stock for a price of $1.30 each. The purchasers also received five-year warrants to buy a total of 358,750 shares, with an exercise price of $1.625 a share. The warrants are callable beginning in August 2007 if the share price exceeds $3.25 for a 10 trading-day period and certain other conditions are met. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including clinical trials and R&D. The purchase price represented a small premium to the market price at the time Neurologix and Merlin commenced discussions regarding the transaction in early December 2004.