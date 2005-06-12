Neurologix reports on gene therapy trial

US group Neurologix says it has completed all neurosurgical gene transfer procedures in its landmark, 12-patient, dose-escalating Phase I clinical trial of a gene therapy for Parkinson's disease.

The trial represents the world's first in which a virus was injected directly into the brain to transfer a gene to treat PD, according to the company. To date (22 months after therapy) no evidence to suggest treatment-related side effects has been recorded. "The primary outcome measure of a Phase I trial is safety and we are pleased that we have been able to meet that threshold so far," commented Neurologix chief executive Michael Sorell. "The fact that there were no complications associated with the procedure brings us a step closer to our ultimate goal. We now plan to formulate and implement the requisite additional clinical trials," he added.