Neuropeptide Y Has Antiepileptic Potential

- Exogenous administration of neuropeptide Y has been shown to haveanticonvulsant properties in animals, raising the possibility that agonists of this polypeptide may be of use in the treatment of epilepsy, and particularly temporal lobe epilepsy which is difficult to treat with existing drugs. The effects of NPY appear to be mediated through the Y5 receptor, which has recently been cloned. The research is reported in Nature Medicine (July).