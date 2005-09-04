NeuroSearch and TopoTarget to develop NSD-551

Danish drugmaker NeuroSearch has signed an agreement with the pharmaceutical group TopoTarget, also headquartered in Denmark, for the development of its chemotherapy-enhancing agent NSD-551. The compound activates an ion channel important in the transport of anticancer drugs into brain tumors, thereby potentially enhancing any therapeutic effects.
Under the terms of the agreement, TopoTarget will carry out tests using its internal preclinical models, which may lead on to clinical development. Initial development costs will be met by TopoTarget, with the companies agreeing to share future revenues from the commercialization of any resulting products.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze