NeuroSearch and TopoTarget to develop NSD-551

Danish drugmaker NeuroSearch has signed an agreement with the pharmaceutical group TopoTarget, also headquartered in Denmark, for the development of its chemotherapy-enhancing agent NSD-551. The compound activates an ion channel important in the transport of anticancer drugs into brain tumors, thereby potentially enhancing any therapeutic effects.

Under the terms of the agreement, TopoTarget will carry out tests using its internal preclinical models, which may lead on to clinical development. Initial development costs will be met by TopoTarget, with the companies agreeing to share future revenues from the commercialization of any resulting products.