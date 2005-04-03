NeuroSearch gets $10M from GSK

UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline will initiate Phase II clinical studies of Danish group NeuroSearch's NS2359 (GSK372475) to assess the agent's effectiveness for the treatment of depression.

GSK's decision to progress the development of the candidate followed satisfactory completion of a clinical Phase I program, and has triggered a $10.0 million milestone payment to Neurosearch, which the firm will book as revenue for the first quarter of 2005, it said.