Friday 6 December 2024

NeuroSearch Signs Agreement With Pfizer

18 December 1997

- NeuroSearch has signed an agreement with pharmaceutical giantPfizer in which the latter will have access to NeuroSearch's automated patch clamp technology for ion channel drug screening. The Marketletter was earlier told that the agreement would cover both central nervous system and non-CNS disease areas (Marketletter December 1).

