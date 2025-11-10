NeuroSearch Starts Phase I NS2214 Trials

Danish firm NeuroSearch has started Phase I trials of its antiparkinonism drug NS2214. The first trial will be conducted in the UK.

NS2214 is a dopamine uptake inhibitor which extends the half-life and physiological effect of dopamine by preventing its natural uptake and metabolic breakdown. In patients suffering from Parkinson's disease this is crucial, as dopamine levels are fundamentally low due to diminished numbers of dopamine neurons. This mechanism of action is distinct from other antiparkinsonism drugs, and has proved effective in animal models of the disease. NS2214 is also thought to have a lower potential for side effects than other drugs.