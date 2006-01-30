NeuroSearch takes back Tesofensine after Boeh Ing abandons it

Danish drugmaker NeuroSearch will continue the development of tesofensine (NS2330) after German drug major Boehringer Ingelheim has retunerd rights to the drug candidate.

BI concluded that results from three Phase II clinical studies with tesofensine in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases did not meet the predefined efficacy criteria to proceed to Phase III development. However, the Danish drugmaker says it believes that all the clinical and preclinical data support the agent as a potential treatment for obesity/type 2 diabetes as well as supporting it as a therapy, in combination with existing drugs, for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

NeuroSearch says that, with immediate effect, it will continue clinical development with Phase II studies in obesity/type 2 diabetes patients.