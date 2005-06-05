NeuroSolutions' AD diagnostic: accurate
According to Illinois, USA-based drugmaker NeuroSolutions, recent study data indicate that its Alzheimer's disease diagnostic assay shows promise in predicting brain atrophy in AD patients.
In the study, 22 AD sufferers underwent magnetic resonance imaging to assess the brain and had cerebrospinal fluid samples taken. Levels of the biomarker, p-tau 231 predicted the rate of subsequent hippocampal atrophy as measured by MRI. In contrast, levels of the unphosphorylated protein, tau, another biomarker also used in the study, did not. In the end, higher p-tau 231 levels were found to correspond with higher rates of neuronal degeneration of the hippocampus, the firm added.
