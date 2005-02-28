Neurovasx completes $6.5M placing

NeuroVasx, a US development-stage biopharmaceutical firm, has completed a private placement of common stock in the aggregate amount of $6.5 million with Miller Johnson Steichen Kinnard of Minneapolis and The Stephens Group of Little Rock. Terms of the financing were not disclosed.

The proceeds will support the completion of the company's application to the Food and Drug Administration for its APEX, a cerebral aneurysm treatment device currently in development, as well as its future commercialization.

NeuroVasx, founded in 1997, is focused on developing a portfolio of unique catheter and implant technologies to treat acute stroke, aneurysms and other cerebrovascular disorders. Stroke is the third leading cause of death and is the leading cause of adult disability in the USA and the worldwide market potential for stroke treatment devices is estimated to be $3.0 billion, the company says.