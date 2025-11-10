Neurovation antidepressant news

- In the USA, nervous system specialist Neurovation has licensed its antidepressant candidate to Hemisphere Ltd. The company believes the drug will provide greater efficacy, fewer side effects and an earlier onset of action in a greater proportion of patients with unipolar depression than other antidepressants currently on the market. Meantime, Neurovation says it has been advised that the Investigation Review Board at Gothenburg University, Sweden, has approved the company's trial protocol for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; a method which involves the insertion of dopamine-containing microspheres directly into the brain striatum.
