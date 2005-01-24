NeuTec's Mycograb for compassionate use

The UK's NeuTec Pharma, which focuses on treatments for drug-resistant, life-threatening infections, says it has signed a contract to supply Mycograb, its lead product targeting invasive candidiasis, for compassionate use.

The Manchester-headquartered group has instigated a limited named-patient supply of the agent, which is based on a naturally-occurring human antibody against hsp90, using a UK-based distributor for the UK and Europe, the company said.