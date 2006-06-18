New 80M-euro GMP drug plant for Russia

A new pharmaceuticals production facility is under construction in the Russian Lipetsk region at Terbuny, according to the Interfax news agency. Total investment in the center, including a 10,000 square metre is quoted at in excess of 80.0 million euros ($103.5 million).

Financing in the plant, which will operate to Good Manufacturing Practice standards and is due to be completed by April 2008, has been arranged by the Russian health charity "Zdrovye" and several private firms.