New Agenda For Dole's Balanced Budget

Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, the likely Republican candidate for President, is planning a new balanced budget, with smaller Medicare and Medicaid savings than the earlier Republic plan vetoed by President Clinton. Mr Dole told the Associated Press his staff was reviewing how much money could be restored to Medicare and Medicaid savings in a new budget he hoped would reach balance in six years, instead of the previous seven-year timetable. He added that he is not afraid that Mr Clinton would get political credit for signing such a deal, noting that Republicans are still planning a significant retooling of Medicaid and welfare programs to shift power to the states.
