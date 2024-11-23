New AMI Guidelines Update Drug Recommendations

On the first day of this year's American Heart Association meeting in New Orleans, the AHA, in collaboration with the American College of Cardiology, issued new guidelines on the management of patients with acute myocardial infarction which provide an updated view on the proper care of these patients since the last recommendations were issued in 1990. Amongst the new recommendations are a number of new takes on the use of certain drugs, including the calcium channel blockers.
Evidence-Based Medicine The AHA/ACC guidelines were drawn up from a review of around 5,000 peer-review publications, in order to arrive at a document which represents a prime example of evidence-based medicine. The management of patients is now firmly based around a central platform of diagnosis using electrocardiograms and aggressive reperfusion therapy, in appropriate patients.
Jeffrey Anderson of LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City told a press conference that the thrombolysis guidelines now refer to ST elevation as a key diagnostic for patients who would benefit from reperfusion, rather than Q-wave, as this correlates more closely with what a physician sees in the emergency room.
