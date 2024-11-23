Saturday 23 November 2024

New AMI Guidelines Update Drug Recommendations

18 November 1996

On the first day of this year's American Heart Association meeting in New Orleans, the AHA, in collaboration with the American College of Cardiology, issued new guidelines on the management of patients with acute myocardial infarction which provide an updated view on the proper care of these patients since the last recommendations were issued in 1990. Amongst the new recommendations are a number of new takes on the use of certain drugs, including the calcium channel blockers.

Evidence-Based Medicine The AHA/ACC guidelines were drawn up from a review of around 5,000 peer-review publications, in order to arrive at a document which represents a prime example of evidence-based medicine. The management of patients is now firmly based around a central platform of diagnosis using electrocardiograms and aggressive reperfusion therapy, in appropriate patients.

Jeffrey Anderson of LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City told a press conference that the thrombolysis guidelines now refer to ST elevation as a key diagnostic for patients who would benefit from reperfusion, rather than Q-wave, as this correlates more closely with what a physician sees in the emergency room.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze