New Antimicrobial Class; Loloatins

- A new family of antibiotics isolated from a marine organism may be of use in treating infections which are resistant to multiple drugs. The class, called loloatins, were isolated from a marine microbe collected on the Great Barrier Reef by Canadian company SeaTek Marine. The loloatins comprise a family of three 10-amino-acid proteins in a ring structure, which exhibit activity at low concentrations against antibiotic-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, Enterococcus faecium, Streptococcus pneumoniae and others.
