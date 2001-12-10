New antithrombotic Arixtra approved in USA

Akzo Nobel subsidiary Organon and Sanofi-Synthelabo have been granted USapproval for their novel antithrombotic drug Arixtra (fondaparinux sodium) for the prophylaxis of deep vein thrombosis in patients undergoing surgery for hip fracture as well as hip and knee replacement procedures.

The companies said that the approval, which was widely anticipated, will be followed by a launch in the first quarter of 2002 in the USA.