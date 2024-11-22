New Areas In Pharma Research: Conference

An international conference on New Areas of Pharmaceutical Research, organized by the Universities of Wales (UK) and Coimbra (Portugal) will be held September 21-23 in Oporto, Portugal. Details from Dr Sam Salik (Wales), phone: +44 1222 874783; fax: +44 1222 874149, or Dr Francisco Batel-Marques (Coimbra), phone +351 39 34301; fax: +351 39 35139.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze