New Argentina Plant For Boeh Mannheim

German pharmaceutical major Boehringer Mannheim's Argentine subsidiary this month inaugurated a new $20 million model plant in Argentina to supply both the domestic and foreign markets.
The plant was built in Pilar, some 30 miles north of the capital, Buenos Aires. Its design was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, according to a company press release. BM's Argentine unit posted sales of $75 million in 1995.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze