NEW AUSTRALIAN TAX ON MEDICINE BOTTLES

Under a new Australian ruling, a 20% tax has been imposed on medicine bottles and labels, for products dispensed by pharmacies. The bottle tax does not apply to medicine packaged at the wholesale level, only at the retailer where bottles are filled and labels applied by the dispensing pharmacist.

The move is criticized in several quarters, with the argument that the amount of money collected through this tax would hardly pay for its administration. It is also noted that the pharmacists would have the choice of passing on the cost, which is in fact only a matter of cents per item, to customers or absorbing it themselves. But any price rises on medicines covered by the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, which accounts for around 90% of the 100 million prescriptions filed each year, would be subsidized by the government, according to a report in the Brisbane Sunday Mail.