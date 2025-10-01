Wednesday 1 October 2025

New Biotech Firm Hepa Vec FormedIn Germany

29 January 1996

A new gene therapy specialist company called Hepa Vec has been set up in Berlin, Germany. The firm joins MediGene of Munich and CellGenix Technologie Transfer of Freiberg as companies established without the financial participation of the German drug industry.

The main hurdle to be overcome by the German biotechnology companies, of which there are now 60, is said to be venture capital funding. Ortwin Ertl, a venture capitalist based in Heidelberg, says that in 1994 only 0.8% of the 1 billion Deutschemarks ($690.1 million) of venture capital invested in Germany went to the biotechnology sector.

However, he believes the situation has improved very slightly. Biotechnology companies require $50-$70 million and a period of six-to-eight years to bring a project to a stage where it can be introduced to the market. None of the 60 German firms is in a position to apply for a stock exchange listing, including the leader, CellGenix. However, the Hilden-based Qiagen, set up in 1984, is expected to enter the USA capital market shortly. Sales in 1995 reached 540 million marks.

