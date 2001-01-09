New biotech park in Maharashtra

The Industrial Development Corporation of the Indian state ofMaharashtra is to establish a biotechnology park in Pune at a cost of 1 billion rupees ($21.4 million). The park will be open to both Indian and foreign biotechnology companies, and the state government has appointed a Biotechnology Task Force to advise on policy and initiatives to encourage the sector's development within the state, say local reports.
