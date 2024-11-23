New CEM President

- Jean-Francois Benard has been named as the new president of theFrench Economic Committee on Drugs, the CEM, in succession to Jean Marmot. The CEM's main role is to fix the price of drug specialties. M Benard was formerly a director-general of French Railways. His arrival at CEM is expected to relaunch the setting up of a new framework agreement between the government and the drug industry, delayed by recent negotiations with the health funds and doctors on growth limits on medical spending.