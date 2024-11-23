New CEO At Glaxo Wellcome plc

- Robert Ingram has been appointed chief executive of Glaxo Wellcomeplc. Mr Ingram will retain his role as president and chief executive of the company's subsidiary in the USA, Glaxo Wellcome Inc. In addition, he will also take over the chairmanship of Glaxo Wellcome Inc and Nippon Glaxo in Japan from Sir Richard Sykes, who remains chairman of Glaxo Wellcome plc. As a result of this decision, chief operating officer Sean Lance, who it was presumed would take the CEO post, has resigned.