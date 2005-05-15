New CEO for Merck & Co, as Gilmartin quits

Merck & Co, plagued by the withdrawal of its leading COX-2 inhibitor Vioxx (rofecoxib) last year, has named Richard Clark as president and chief executive, as well as a board member, following the resignation of Raymond Gilmartin. Mr Clark was president of Merck's manufacturing division and, prior to that, CEO of Medco Health Solutions (see also Editorial on page 2).
