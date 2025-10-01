New cervical cancer vaccine works

Researchers from Johns Hopkins University, USA, say they have developed a vaccine-like drug which destroys cervical cancer cells. The product, a gen-etically-engineered chimera based on the highly-conserved human papilloma virus protein E7 linked to an adjuvant molecule, was shown to eliminate human-like cervical tumors in mice with no side effects. HPV is the cause of around 90% of cervical cancers. Human clinical trials in patients with advanced cervical cancer who have failed standard therapy are expected to begin in early 1997.
