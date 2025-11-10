New Challenges Facing EU Pharma Wholesalers

Mail-order pharmacy offers potential benefits for Europe in terms of savings on costs, the rational use of medicines and patient compliance, according to Patrick Deboyser, head of DGIII, E3, Pharmaceutical Unit at the European Commission. Speaking at IMS International's annual European symposium in Brussels, Belgium, last week, the theme of which was pharmaceutical distribution, Mr Deboyser told delegates that mail-order pharmacy is one of the challenges that wholesale distributors in Europe will have to face in the future. He added that the other challenges will be:

- distance selling - effectively "selling by catalog" direct to the consumer without hand-to-hand delivery. This is currently permitted in only a very few European member states, and is only allowed for non-pharmacy-bound products. Distance selling is dealt with in a proposed consumer protection directive currently before the European Parliament; this is a "horizontal" directive which does not cover medicines specifically, apart from its proposal, in Article 14, which would permit member states to prohibit such sales of medicines in their countries. It is important to distinguish mail-order from distance selling, Mr Deboyser told the meeting; mail-order pharmacy covers only prescription drugs which are reimbursable and dispensed on receipt of a doctor's prescription, while distance selling applies only to non-reimbursable, nonprescription products;

- tele-shopping is covered by the Council directive on broadcasting, the progress of which is currently blocked by disagreement. The Spanish presidency of the Commission has proposed a ban on television advertising and this type of selling for prescription-only medicines, noting that there would inevitably be cross-border trade implications;