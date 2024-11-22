NEW CHEMICAL ENTITIES UPDATE FOR 1991

1991 was an interesting year in terms of New Chemical Entities, with a number of products of blockbuster potential coming onto the drug market around the world. Amongst the possible "world-beaters" are the following compounds:
- filgrastim: A number of different versions of granulocyte colony stimulating factor came onto the market in 1991, and the first of these, Amgen-Roche's Neupogen, looks set to become one of the biggest-selling drugs in the world by 1995, according to analysts at Shearson Lehman Brothers. These products are indicated for the treatment of neutropenia associated with cytotoxic cancer therapy, and peak sales are forecast at between $1 billion and $2 billion;
- sumatriptan: Glaxo is in the enviable position of marketing a novel drug for migraine in what was previously a fairly stagnant market (worth $300 million), dominated by analgesics, drugs to combat nausea and vomiting and ergotamine. As a 5-HT1 agonist, sumatriptan has effectively created a new drug class, with competitor products still some way from the market. Initial concerns over cardiovascular effects have reportedly not impacted on the product's initial take-up in the countries where it is available, according to Glaxo. Expected peak sales reflect the novel status of sumatriptan, which Shearson Lehman puts at well over $1 billion, possibly even as high as $1.5 billion, by 1995;
