New compound against Epstein-Barr and hepatitis

- Researchers at the Universities of Georgia, Yale and Alabama in the USA have identified a new compound which they believe has potent activity against Epstein-Barr virus and hepatitis B virus. L-FMAU (2-fluoro-5-methyl-beta-L arabinofuranosyluracil) is a similar drug to fialuridine (development of which was halted by Eli Lilly in the USA due to liver toxicity; Marketletters passim), and seems to provide at least equivalent antiviral activity with more favorable tolerability.