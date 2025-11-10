New coumpound Orzacystatin against Herpes simplex

- A novel antiherpetic drug has been identified and described by Japanese researchers in the journal Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy (1995; 39:846-849). Orzacystatin, a natural product with potent activity against Herpes simplex virus type 1, prevents virus replication via a new mechanism, the inhibition of HSV proteinase. In experiments involving mice with experimentally-induced herpes keratitis, topically-administered drug improved survival compared to placebo, with no visible adverse effects. The researchers note that the results are comparable to those achieved with aciclovir in the treatment of these animals.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze