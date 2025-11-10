New coumpound Orzacystatin against Herpes simplex

- A novel antiherpetic drug has been identified and described by Japanese researchers in the journal Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy (1995; 39:846-849). Orzacystatin, a natural product with potent activity against Herpes simplex virus type 1, prevents virus replication via a new mechanism, the inhibition of HSV proteinase. In experiments involving mice with experimentally-induced herpes keratitis, topically-administered drug improved survival compared to placebo, with no visible adverse effects. The researchers note that the results are comparable to those achieved with aciclovir in the treatment of these animals.