New Curbs On UK prescription fraud

UK Health Minister Gerald Malone announced last week that a new 40-strong Prescription Fraud Squad will start work on April 1, to investigate fraud by patients and possible malpractice involving professional staff and prescriptions.

The Prescription Pricing Authority says prescription fraud costs the National Health Service L30 million ($45.7 million) a year. The new squad, which will include staff with legal expertise, will be based at the PPA's headquarters in Newcastle-upon-Tyne. Its creation is a result of the Audit Commission report, Ensuring probity in the NHS, which recommended that the PPA should provide expertise in the detection and investigation of fraud in the pharmaceutical services.

Mr Malone said he was "absolutely determined to stamp out fraud wherever it occurs in the NHS." In March 1995, he had announced the introduction of new-style prescription forms which ask patients to sign a declaration indicating the charge paid, or the precise reason for exemption from charges. "Although it is too early to measure the success of the new-style forms in combating fraud, it was an important first step," said the minister. "Anything that can be done to make inroads into these estimated losses of L30 million is welcome."