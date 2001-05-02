New data on Antisoma's Therex

A study carried out at the Free University Medical Center, Amsterdam,the Netherlands, involving the novel cancer-targeting antibody HMFG1 which is being developed by Antisoma as Therex, has shown that in cell culture it effectively harnesses components of the body's immune system to destroy tumor cell lines isolated from patients with breast cancer.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze