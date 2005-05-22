New data on FluMist from MedImmune

MedImmune has presented data from several studies providing evidence that its live, attenuated intranasal influenza vaccines may provide broad protection against influenza. Results from clinical trials of the currently-marketed FluMist (influenza vaccine, live, intranasal) and the investigational, next-generation refrigerator-stable CAIV-T (cold-adapted influenza vaccine, trivalent) were revealed at the annual meeting of the Pediatric Academic Societies in Washington DC, USA, this month.

"These presentations add to the growing body of data regarding the potential advantages of live, attenuated intranasal influenza vaccine technology," said Francois Lebel, the firm's vice president, medical affairs.