New data show S-P's PegIntron to be an effective monotherapy for hepatitis B

Results from a large international clinical study, organized and sponsored by the Foundation for Liver Research and published in the January 8 issue of The Lancet, have demonstrated that Schering-Plough's PegIntron (peginterferon alfa-2b) is effective as a monotherapy in the treatment of chronic hepatitis B, the single most common cause of liver cirrhosis and liver cancer.

The investigator-initiated multi-center, randomized, double-blind controlled trial, conducted at 42 centers in 15 countries, was designed to compare the efficacy and safety of peginterferon alfa-2b (100ug a week for 32 weeks; 50ug/week 33-52 weeks) alone or in combination with GlaxoSmithKline's Zeffix (lamivudine) in 307 patients positive for Hepatitis Be Antigen (HBeAg; final modified intent-to-treat analysis n=266), the presence of which indicates that the virus is actively replicating and the infected person is highly infectious.