New data shows Panacos' PA-457's antiviral properties

USA-based Panacos Pharmaceuticals has presented encouraging data at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections held in Boston, USA, which indicate that its PA-457 has effective antiviral properties.

Results from a Phase I/II study, which was designed to determine the pharmacokinetics and antiviral activity of the agent, demonstrated that HIV-infected patients (who were not on other therapy) given the highest single oral dose of PA-457 experienced reductions in viral load of up to around 0.7 log10, and mean reductions versus placebo were about 0.4 log10. Furthermore, two subjects with pre-existing drug-resistance mutations in the highest dose groups exhibited >0.5 log10 reductions from baseline.