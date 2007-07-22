Friday 29 August 2025

New diabetes drugs no safer or more effective than older, cheaper generics

22 July 2007

Newer prescription diabetes treatments are no more safe or effective than older, cheaper drugs, according to a report presented by Consumer Reports Best Buy Drugs, a public information project of the US Consumers Union. The finding is likely to be a further blow for UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline's Avandia (rosiglitazone maleate), which has been recently linked to heart problems (Marketletters passim).

The conclusion, which is based on an analysis of efficacy data from a range oral diabetes drugs conducted by researchers at Johns Hopkins University, revealed that the generic metformin, available in Europe since the late 1970s but approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in 1994, had comparable efficacy to more recent branded products and was not associated with the excessive weight gain or episodes of particularly low blood sugar sometimes seen with other treatments.

Analysis of risk/benefit profile

