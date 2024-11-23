New Discovery At Marie Curie Research Institute

- Scientists at the Marie Curie Research Institute have discoveredthat a viral protein, called VP22, after being made in one cell, exits that cell and is taken up by hundreds of surrounding cells. This activity, say the researchers, means that VP22 could potentially be used as a vehicle to carry genes, proteins and drugs into cells.
