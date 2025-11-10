Monday 10 November 2025

New Drug Regulatory Agency For ireland

15 October 1995

Major changes at Ireland's drug regulatory agency, the National Drugs Advisory Board, are anticipated as a result of legislation now progressing through the irish parliament. The Irish Medicines Board Bill, which was introduced by the Minister for Health on June 27, will permit the establishment of a new agency, the irish Medicines Board, which will take on the NDAB's existing functions but also with significant additional duties and responsibilities.

The new Board is likely to be established in early 1996 under the leadership of John Kelly, recently-appointed chief executive of the NDAB. Dr Kelly told the Marketletter that he sees the new agency as the end of a process begun almost 10 years ago, which foresaw the need for change as the volume of regulatory work increased and as European harmonization began to look a reality. He sees the new Agency as coming at an appropriate time as the progress of harmonization gathers speed.

Growing List Of Responsibilities The NDAB has existed for almost 30 years, and was originally formed to advise the Minister for Health on matters relating to drug safety and quality and to recommend when a product be granted a product authorization. Its list of responsibilities has grown over time, to include pharmacovigilence, inspectorate activities, competent authority status in respect of the authorization of veterinary medicines and the review of clinical trials activities. The new legislation consolidates these activities, and gives the IMB competent authority status in respect of the authorization of human medicines. Inspection activities will be extended, and in this area there will be provision for enforcement powers.

